Lenovo data storage portfolio set to accelerate IT modernisation

Author: Simon Rowley

Lenovo has announced its largest storage portfolio refresh in company history, unveiling new Lenovo Data Storage Solutions that prepare enterprise IT for the age of AI with better efficiency, performance and scalability.

Ushering in a new era of AI-optimised storage that propels business transformation, the complete portfolio includes storage arrays, software defined storage (SDI), and new AI and virtualisation innovations to flexibly address rapidly evolving data operations. Using the solutions, businesses can easily run AI and data modernisation workloads on the next generation of trusted Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile infrastructure, unleashing data to power real-time reasoning and confidently deploying AI and data modernisation workloads at scale.

As business leaders seek tangible ROI on AI investment, EMEA IDC research commissioned by Lenovo found that data sovereignty, compliance and quality data are the most important AI implementation success factors among CIOs while scaling AI and data quality are among the biggest obstacles. The new portfolio reflects Lenovo’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern data centres while helping businesses get the most out of their data.

“The new Lenovo Data Storage Solutions help businesses harness AI’s transformative power with a data-driven strategy that ensures scalability, interoperability, and tangible business outcomes powered by trusted infrastructure,” says Scott Tease, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Product Group at Lenovo. “The new solutions help customers achieve faster time to value no matter where they are on their IT modernisation journey with turnkey AI solutions that mitigate risk and simplify deployment.”

Marco Pozzoni, Director, EMEA Storage Sales at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, remarks, “This is a pivotal moment for our customers across EMEA. With organisations facing a range of complex challenges, our largest-ever data storage portfolio refresh delivers the performance, efficiency, and data resiliency required by data modernisation and enterprise AI workloads. At a time when businesses are increasingly looking for ROI on their tech investments, these next-generation data storage solutions will empower our customers to unleash the power of their data, securely.”

The portfolio spans 21 new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile models designed with the accelerated computing and efficiency that companies need to kickstart their AI journey, supporting employee productivity and maximising value with solutions for enterprise AI, virtualisation and sustainability. Key innovations include turnkey AI Starter Kits, the industry’s first liquid cooled HCI appliances and converged hybrid cloud and virtualisation solutions. The Data Storage Solutions are finetuned for easy deployment, faster inferencing, workload consolidation and lower total cost of ownership (TCO), delivering enhanced capabilities.

• Lenovo ThinkAgile SDI V4 Series provides full-stack, turnkey solutions that simplify IT infrastructure and accelerate computing for data-driven reasoning and faster time to value for AI LLM inferencing workloads.

• Engineered to put actionable data insights to work more quickly in business operations, the new Lenovo ThinkSystem Storage Arrays deliver up to three times faster performance while reducing power consumption, providing up to 97% energy savings and 99% density improvement over a Lenovo device featuring 10K HDDs for smaller data centre footprints and lower TCO and when upgrading legacy infrastructure.

• New converged Lenovo ThinkAgile and ThinkSystem hybrid cloud and virtualisation solutions deliver flexible and efficient independent scaling of compute and storage capabilities, reducing software licensing costs up to 40%, maximising business value.

• New Lenovo ThinkAgile HX Series GPT-in-a-Box solutions featuring Lenovo Neptune Liquid Cooling leverage the industry’s first liquid cooled HCI appliance to deliver turnkey AI inferencing that takes AI from concept to success across distributed applications, from edge to cloud, yielding up to 25% energy savings over previous generation to increase ROI and achieve data-driven breakthroughs.

• New AI Starter Kits for Lenovo Hybrid AI Platform deliver a validated, flexible, and easy on-ramp for enterprise inferencing and retrieval-augmented (RAG) workflows.

For more from Lenovo, click here.