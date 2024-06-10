Cirata, the company that automates Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms, has announced the release of Cirata Data Migrator 2.5 which now includes native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog.

Expanding the Cirata and Databricks partnership, the new integration centralises data governance and access control capabilities to enable faster data operations and accelerated time-to-business-value for enterprises.

Databricks Unity Catalog delivers a unified governance layer for data and AI within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Using Unity Catalog enables organisations to seamlessly govern their structured and unstructured data, machine learning modules, notebooks, dashboards and files on any cloud or platform.

By integrating with Databricks Unity Catalog, Cirata Data Migrator unlocks the ability to execute analytics jobs as soon as possible or to modernise data in the cloud. With the ability to support Databricks Unity Catalog’s functionality for stronger data operations, access control, accessibility and search, Cirata Data Migrator automates large-scale transfer of data and metadata from existing data lakes to cloud storage and database targets, even while changes are being made by the application at the source.

Using Cirata Data Migrator 2.5, users can now select the Databricks agent and define the use of Unity Catalog with Databricks SQL Warehouse. This helps data science and engineering teams maximise the value of their entire data estate while benefiting from their choice of metadata technology in Databricks.

“As a long-standing partner, Cirata has helped many customers in their legacy Hadoop to Databricks migrations,” said Siva Abbaraju, Go-to-Market Leader, Migrations, Databricks. “Now, the seamless integration of Cirata Data Migrator with Unity Catalog enables enterprises to capitalize on our Data and AI capabilities to drive productivity and accelerate their business value.”

“Cirata is excited by the customer benefits that come from native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog,” says Paul Scott-Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, Cirata. “By unlocking a critical benefit for our customers, we are furthering the adoption of data analytics, AI and ML and empowering data teams to drive more meaningful data insights and outcomes.”

This expanded Cirata-Databricks partnership builds on previous product integrations between the two companies. In 2021, the companies partnered to automate metadata and data migration capabilities to Databricks and Delta Lake on Databricks, respectively. With data available for immediate use, the integration eliminated the need to construct and maintain data pipelines to transform, filter and adjust data, along with the significant up-front planning and staging.

Cirata Data Migrator is a fully automated solution that automates Hadoop data transfer and integration and moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment, even while those datasets are under active change. Cirata Data Migrator requires zero changes to applications or business operations and moves data of any scale without production system downtime, business disruption, and with zero risk of data loss.

Cirata Data Migrator 2.5 is available now with native integration with the Databricks Unity Catalog.