Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has been awarded a contract by Swedish data centre company, EcoDataCenter, to supply high-efficiency chilled water cooling solutions for EcoDataCenter’s state-of-the-art plants being built in Falun, Sweden.

EcoDataCenter, founded in 2014, has been very successful with its state-of-the-art data centres and is continuing to grow and expand its operations to support rising demand for AI and high performance computing (HPC). EcoDataCenter’s commitment to sustainability is perfectly aligned with Vertiv’s focus on efficient infrastructure and principles of environmental stewardship. It was a natural choice for the company to extend their relationship with Vertiv by naming it as a solutions provider on this new project. EcoDataCenter operates multiple data centre facilities in four Swedish locations.

The two new data centres in Falun are planned to be commissioned at the beginning of 2025. The project includes an expected installation of 96 Vertiv Liebert PCW chilled water cooling units for a total capacity of around 12 MW. These floor-mounted systems feature optimised coils and an aerodynamic design of the internal components, including patented elements, allowing a reduction of energy consumption. Moreover, the units are customised according to customer specifications, further enabling enhanced cooling efficiency and effective waste heat reuse.

“We selected Vertiv’s cooling systems due to their energy-efficient, reliable solutions, exceptional expertise and service. Vertiv is quick to translate technological advances into products, and its innovations integrate seamlessly with our deployments” says Mikael Svanfeldt, CTO at EcoDataCenter.

“This framework agreement with EcoDataCenter is a feather in the cap for Vertiv in the Swedish market. EcoDataCenter and Vertiv have a history of working together to apply innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions to support EcoDataCenter’s sustainability goals. This knowledge sharing helps both companies to anticipate future needs,” adds Victor Elm, Strategic Segment and Partners Director, Colocation and Hyperscale for Northern Europe at Vertiv.

The companies plan to continue their technology partnership to support AI and HPC applications.

