Sabey announces capacity expansion in the Pacific Northwest

Author: Simon Rowley

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner and operator, has announced that new capacity is coming online at two of its Washington state campuses. With availability beginning in Q4 2025, this expansion strengthens Sabey’s ability to meet increasing demand for sustainable, secure and scalable infrastructure in two of the region’s most strategic markets.

In Seattle, 6 megawatts (MW) of tier-3 type critical power will come online on 1 December 2025. Located in the region’s most populated metropolitan area, Sabey’s flagship campus is powered by 100% carbon-free electricity from Seattle City Light and offers rich interconnection options, including access to over 20 carriers. Purpose-built for resiliency, scalability and operational excellence, the Seattle facility also delivers strong energy efficiency with an average annualised power utilisation effectiveness ratio (PUE) of approximately 1.5.

At its Columbia campus in East Wenatchee, Washington, 5.5MW of tier-3 type critical power will be available starting 1 November 2025. Known for its low-cost, renewable hydropower, the Columbia campus delivers an exceptionally low total cost of ownership, with energy rates under $0.05 per kilowatt hour and an average annualised Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2. The site features robust network connectivity with access to more than seven tier 1 providers and offers significant room to grow, with 9MW coming online at the end of 2026 and another 9MW scheduled for the beginning of 2028.

“These two expansions reflect our continued investment in delivering sustainable, reliable, and scalable digital infrastructure across key US markets,” says Tim Mirick, President of Sabey Data Centers. “Whether customers are seeking lower total cost of ownership or world-class interconnection, our Columbia and Seattle campuses provide the flexibility and performance today’s enterprises need.”

This announcement builds on Sabey’s longstanding commitment to providing future-ready, energy-efficient data centre environments that support the evolving needs of cloud, AI and enterprise deployments.

