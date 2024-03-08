Pure Storage has announced new self-service capabilities across its Pure1 storage management platform and Evergreen portfolio, as it delivers on its commitment to provide comprehensive, valuable software-based solutions, all via a single platform experience, to global customers.

Industry significance

Pure Storage has been at the forefront of revolutionising enterprise data storage since its inception in 2009. What began as a commitment to high-performance storage hardware has evolved into a comprehensive platform that delivers outcomes, with an emphasis on Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) and automated software service delivery.

This strategic shift to further embrace as-a-Service outcomes delivers on Pure Storage’s vision to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses that seek efficient, cost-effective, and scalable storage solutions.

Today’s announcement is a testament to Pure Storage’s unwavering efforts to provide a meaningful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience to enterprises everywhere, eliminating time-intensive IT operations with expanded software capabilities that automate upgrades for the Purity flash storage operating environment , streamline data protection, simplify invoice management and ESG reporting, and enhance partner intelligence – all at no cost and available immediately with an Evergreen subscription.

News highlights: