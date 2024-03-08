Servecentric, the Irish data centre colocation, cloud and connectivity services provider, has announced an extension of its lease deal with colocation data centre provider Digital Realty to the value of €10 million.

The six-year deal will enable Servecentric to enhance its service portfolio and increase capacity for both existing and new customers, generating additional revenue streams across local and global markets.

By targeting a wider audience of SMEs and enterprises, Servecentric will be equipped to strengthen its presence in Ireland and further expand its position in international markets including Europe, the US and India.

This growth will mainly consist of projects spanning areas such as cloud repatriation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), security and managed service hosting.

Underpinning these projects will be Servecentric’s relationships with 18 telecom carrier partners, which will aid the expansion of its colocation business and help to deliver greater connectivity, security and reliability for organisations.

The extended partnership with Digital Realty will enable Servecentric’s customers to scale by facilitating more colocation and cloud projects and delivering more connectivity options for building hybrid multi-cloud networks. Customers will also have access to a suite of hyperscale on-ramp solutions including local high-capacity AWS Direct Connect port connectivity services.

Following significant investment in improvements, the Digital Realty facility now delivers enhanced physical security, improved resilience and increased operational efficiency. Furthermore, customers will benefit from decreased downtime through onsite technical support services from Servecentric.

This deal extension follows a period of growth for Servecentric, with the company announcing in August 2023 that it had generated revenues of €6.6 million from international markets over the last two years.

Brian Roe, Servecentric CEO, says, “The demand for cloud, colocation and connectivity services is on the rise – and that’s not going to stop any time soon. This deal means that we can continue delivering the best customer experience and most responsive technical support, while enhancing our offering and enabling us to take on new business.

“It shows our commitment to the market and provides an incredible launchpad from which to drive further growth throughout 2024 and beyond. Working with leaders like Digital Realty helps us to uphold world-class standards and identify more opportunities not only in Ireland but also across international markets.”