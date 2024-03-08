To help provide system versatility, standards-based operation and cost savings in data centre and storage applications, Microchip Technology has launched the EEC1005-UB2 Universal Backplane Management (UBM) controller family. The generic, easily configurable UBM devices can be used on hard drive backplanes to provide storage enclosure management and reporting to computing host systems using industry standard communication protocols. ECC1005-UB2 devices are compliant with the latest SFF-TA-1005 version 1.4 specifications and are downward compatible with systems currently using the EEC1005-UB1 UBM to enable easy migration and quick time to market.

Easily configurable to support different drive types, EEC1005 UBM controllers are interchangeable with a variety of backplanes, including NVM Express (NVMe), Serial-Attached SCSI (SAS) and Serial ATA (SATA) drives. The controllers support tri-mode operation, which enables them to work with all three types of drives simultaneously. The use of a standard connector between NVMe, SAS and SATA drives can help reduce cable and connector pin requirements, lowering the overall Bill of Materials (BOM) costs. Additionally, Field Replaceable Units (FRUs) allow for fast and easy in-field updates to the backplane configuration.

Key features:

Easy-to-use solution with out-of-box configurations

Integrated UBM, FRU and controller

Support for UBM, Intel Virtual Pin Port (VPP) and Serial General Purpose Input/Output (SGPIO) for drive management

Support for SAS/SATA and NVMe with U.2, U.3 and EDSFF drive types

Optional sideband I 2 C bus for aggregated BMC direct access

C bus for aggregated BMC direct access Customizable LED patterns including test modes

Secure boot and firmware update (over UBM or BMC)

“The updated EEC1005 family of UBMs is well suited to support a variety of data centre applications,” says Nuri Dagdeviren, Corporate Vice President of Microchip’s Secure Computing Group. “Designed to be highly integrated, flexible and secure, EEC1005 devices help lower system costs and reduce development time.”

To support easy development, an EEC1005 development board offers several storage headers to allow customers to validate the device and test many of the out-of-box configurations it offers. Download the EEC1005-UB2 data sheet to learn more.