Neterra has defended its clients from a record number of DDoS attacks in 2023. The company mitigated a total of 963,346 DDoS attacks and handled over 6.6PB of malicious traffic. Out of the total attacks, approximately 231,358 were of high intensity.

This marks a twofold increase compared to 2022, when the company thwarted 488,151 DDoS attacks.

Neterra employs a comprehensive approach to DDoS protection, combining cloud-based platforms, specialized hardware equipment, and other solutions. Through its specialised hardware equipment, the company halted 899,431 attacks, a significant portion of which were of high intensity and involved large volumes of malicious traffic. Neterra’s cloud platform protected the company’s clients from 63,915 attacks in 2023.

What Are DDoS attacks?

DDoS attacks typically manifest as a deluge of fake traffic, overwhelming the servers and websites of the targeted victim. Legitimate users are unable to access services, while hackers exploit the chaos to steal data. It can be likened to a massive crowd of fake customers blocking the entrance to a store, preventing genuine customers from entering.

What are the consequences?

DDoS attacks can result in financial losses, affecting online sales revenues, subscriptions, and advertising. They can also damage reputation by tarnishing the image and trust of clients, as well as lead to data loss — hackers may exploit the attack to steal sensitive information. This is the nature of a DDoS attack; an online tsunami that can last for days or even months, ultimately inundating any business.

DDoS attacks can result in financial losses, affecting online sales revenues, subscriptions, and advertising. They can also damage reputation by tarnishing the image and trust of clients, as well as lead to data loss, hackers may exploit the attack to steal sensitive information. This is the nature of a DDoS attack, an online tsunami that can last for days or even months, ultimately inundating any business.