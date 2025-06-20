‘7% of organisations tackle vulnerabilities only when necessary’

Author: Joe Peck

A recent joint survey conducted by VDC Research, a technology market intelligence and consulting firm, and Kaspersky, a Russian multinational cybersecurity company, has highlighted an alarming trend: 7% of industrial organisations tackle vulnerabilities only when necessary. This leaves them exposed to unplanned downtime, production losses, and the reputational and financial damages that can result from possible cyber breaches.

The study, entitled Securing OT with Purpose-built Solutions, illuminates the shifting landscape of cybersecurity within the industrial sector. Focusing on key industries such as energy, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation, their research surveyed over 250 decision-makers to uncover trends and challenges faced in fortifying industrial environments against cyber threats.

A strong cybersecurity strategy begins with complete visibility into an organisation’s assets, allowing leaders to understand what assets need protection and to assess the highest risk areas. In environments where IT and OT systems converge, this demands more than just a comprehensive asset inventory. Organisations must implement a risk assessment methodology that is aligned with their operational realities. By establishing a clear asset baseline, organisations can engage in meaningful risk assessments that address both corporate risk criteria and the potential physical and cyber consequences of vulnerabilities.

Recent survey findings reveal a concerning trend: a significant number of organisations are not engaging in regular penetration testing or vulnerability assessments. Only 27.1% of respondents perform these critical evaluations on a monthly basis, while 48.4% conduct assessments every few months. Alarmingly, 16.7% do so only once or twice a year, and 7.4% address vulnerabilities solely as needed. This inconsistent approach could leave organisations vulnerable as they navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Every software platform is inherently vulnerable to bugs, insecure code, and other weaknesses that malicious actors can exploit to compromise IT environments. For industrial companies, effective patch management is therefore crucial to mitigate these risks. That being said, studies reveal that many organisations encounter significant challenges in this area, often struggling to allocate the necessary time to pause operations for critical updates. Unnervingly, many organisations patch their OT systems only every few months or even longer, significantly heightening their risk exposure. Specifically, 31.4% apply patches monthly, while 46.9% do so every few months and 12.4% update only once or twice a year.

These challenges in maintaining effective patch management are exacerbated in OT environments, where limited device visibility, inconsistent vendor patch availability, specialised expertise requirements, and regulatory compliance add layers of complexity to the cybersecurity landscape.

As IT and OT systems increasingly converge, there is a pressing need to harmonise these traditionally disparate systems which have often relied on proprietary technologies rather than open standards. The challenge is further intensified by the rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices — ranging from cameras and smart sensors for asset tracking and health monitoring to advanced climate control systems. This explosion of connected devices broadens the attack surface for industrial organisations, underscoring the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures.