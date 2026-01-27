Vertiv launches AI predictive maintenance service

Author: Joe Peck

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, has launched a new AI-powered predictive maintenance service, Vertiv Next Predict, aimed at modern data centres and facilities supporting AI workloads, including AI factories.

The managed service is designed to move maintenance away from time-based and reactive models, using data analysis to identify potential issues before they affect operations.

Vertiv says the service supports power, cooling, and IT systems with the aim of improving visibility and supporting more consistent infrastructure performance.

The company notes that, as AI workloads increase compute intensity, data centre operators are under pressure to maintain uptime and performance across increasingly complex environments. In this respect, predictive maintenance and advanced analytics are positioned as a way to support more informed operational decisions.

Ryan Jarvis, Vice President of the Global Services Business Unit at Vertiv, says, “Data centre operators need innovative technologies to stay ahead of potential risks as compute intensity rises and infrastructures evolve.

“Vertiv Next Predict helps data centres unlock uptime, shifting maintenance from traditional calendar-based routines to a proactive, data-driven strategy. We move from assumptions to informed decisions by continuously monitoring equipment condition and enabling risk mitigation before potential impacts to operations.”

AI-based monitoring and anomaly detection

Vertiv Next Predict uses AI-based anomaly detection to analyse operating conditions and identify deviations from expected behaviour at an early stage. A predictive algorithm then assesses potential operational impact to determine risk and prioritise responses.

The service also includes root cause analysis to help isolate contributing factors, supporting more targeted resolution. Based on system data and site context, prescriptive actions are defined and carried through to execution, with corrective measures carried out by Vertiv Services personnel.

According to Vertiv, this approach is intended to support earlier intervention and reduce the likelihood of unplanned outages by addressing issues before they escalate.

The service currently supports a range of Vertiv power and cooling platforms, including battery energy storage systems (BESS) and liquid cooling components. Vertiv says the platform is designed to expand over time to support additional technologies as data centre infrastructure evolves.

Vertiv Next Predict is intended to integrate as part of a broader grid-to-chip service architecture, with the aim of supporting long-term scalability and alignment with future data centre technologies.

