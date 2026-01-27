XYZ Reality appoints new COO and CFO

Author: Joe Peck

XYZ Reality, a provider of augmented reality (AR) and real-time project controls, has appointed Bruno P.S. Rocha as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Soroosh Keshtgar (pictured above) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at a time when demand is increasing across data centre construction projects.

The company says adoption of its construction delivery platform is rising across hyperscale data centre and mission-critical environments, with projects increasing in scale and complexity. The appointments are intended to support operational growth and long-term expansion.

As COO, Bruno will be responsible for operational execution, aligning teams, and strengthening consistency across delivery as the company expands across markets and customers. His remit also includes shaping the operating model and supporting planned fundraising activity.

He has previously held senior roles at Palantir and Gecko Robotics, with experience in engineering-led and robotics organisations. He joins XYZ Reality with a background focused on applying technology to physical-world operations.

Soroosh joins as CFO as the company scales into larger projects and prepares for further international growth. His role will focus on strengthening financial systems, processes, and governance to support decision-making and future investment.

He began his career in aerospace engineering before qualifying as a chartered accountant at PwC. He has since held senior finance roles in high-growth organisations, with experience in scaling finance functions during periods of rapid expansion and organisational change.

Leadership to support mission-critical growth

David Mitchell, founder and CEO of XYZ Reality, says, “As we scale the business, it’s critical that we strengthen our leadership team alongside the customer base and technology.

“Bruno and Soroosh bring the experience, perspective, and operational discipline we need to support increasingly complex projects and build a resilient company for long-term growth.”

Bruno Rocha, COO at XYZ Reality, comments, “XYZ Reality is at a real inflection point. The technology is proven and the momentum is clear; now it’s about building a company that can scale well beyond a single product or market.

“This is about solving real problems in construction. With the right people and ambition, there’s a genuine opportunity to rethink how construction is delivered end to end.”

Soroosh Keshtgar, CFO at XYZ Reality, adds, “As XYZ Reality scales into larger, more complex projects, financial clarity becomes critical.

“My focus is on building the systems, transparency, and insight that allow the business to make confident, data-informed decisions, supporting customers, investors, and the wider team as we grow.”

