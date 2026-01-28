GridAI names new CEO

Author: Joe Peck

GridAI Technologies, a US provider of AI-driven software platforms for managing utility load and distributed energy resources, has appointed Marshall Chapin as CEO of its AI and energy infrastructure subsidiary, GridAI, following its acquisition of the company.

GridAI Technologies says the appointment is intended to support its expansion at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure, as demand increases from hyperscale AI data centre developments.

GridAI is developing grid and power-management software for large-scale AI data centre campuses. The platform is designed to coordinate distributed energy resources and manage power across multiple scales, with the aim of supporting more efficient and reliable operation as energy demand from AI workloads grows.

The company says its software supports functions such as market-based dispatch, peak-load reduction, and dynamic pricing in utility and commercial environments. It also monitors real-time inputs, including energy prices and weather, to support operational decision-making.

Platform focus and leadership background

New hyperscale campuses can consume hundreds of megawatts of power, requiring advanced systems to manage and optimise energy resources. GridAI says that its platform incorporates forecasting, bidding, and dynamic load-balancing to support reliability and efficiency across large installations.

The company also says the platform can be used in residential and small business environments to manage behind-the-meter assets such as HVAC systems, appliances, and batteries.

Chapin brings experience across grid optimisation, energy transition, and distributed energy. Since March 2025, he has served as interim CEO of Amp X, an AI-driven grid-edge platform that is also a GridAI subsidiary.

Jason Sawyer, CEO of GridAI Technologies, comments, “Marshall’s proven ability to commercialise complex energy-software platforms and scale global go-to-market operations makes him the ideal leader for GridAI at this pivotal moment.

“With hyperscale AI campuses emerging as the defining infrastructure challenge of this decade, our power orchestration capabilities will be critical in helping hyperscalers deploy energy assets rapidly, profitably, and with enhanced reliability and resilience.”

Marshall says, “GridAI is uniquely positioned to help hyperscalers, utilities, and energy-asset owners orchestrate the massive amount of flexible power required for this transformation. I’m excited to build on this vision and lead GridAI through this extraordinary phase of growth.”