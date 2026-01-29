DataVita’s North Lanarkshire site named AI Growth Zone

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre and cloud services provider DataVita‘s North Lanarkshire site has been named a UK AI Growth Zone, unlocking £8.2 billion of private investment for the region – one of the largest technology commitments in Scottish history.

The project brings together three integrated components: 500MW of AI-ready data centre capacity, over 1GW of private wire renewable energy infrastructure, and ‘innovation parks’ designed to attract next-generation industries.

Over 3,400 jobs will reportedly be created in the coming years, from immediate construction roles through to permanent positions in data centre operations, renewable energy, and AI-related fields.

Site details

DataVita is building 500MW of hyperscale data centre capacity optimised for AI workloads. The facilities use closed-loop cooling systems with near-zero water consumption and will operate at a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15.

Over 1GW of renewable energy – wind, solar, and battery storage – will be developed on private wire connections directly to the data centres. The system will be grid positive, exporting surplus clean energy to the national grid.

Power costs will be sub-10p per kWh, with carbon intensity under 5 gCO₂e/kWh – 97% lower than the London grid average.

Purpose-built ‘innovation parks’ will provide the physical infrastructure for next-generation industries. The development includes laboratory space, robotics research facilities, and advanced manufacturing units, aiming to attract companies and researchers who need proximity to AI compute at scale.

The goal is to create a thriving ecosystem where the anchor investment draws new businesses and hundreds of additional jobs to the region.

A community fund will also deliver over £543 million to North Lanarkshire over the next 15 years, supporting skills and training programmes, local charities, and community initiatives. The fund will be governed by an independent board with local representation, ensuring the community decides how the money is spent.

Additional commitments include 50 apprenticeships and an AI Venture Fund backing Scottish startups.

Eco-conscious development

DataVita claims the AI Growth Zone will be one of the most sustainable AI infrastructure developments in the world. The system is grid positive, with renewable sources to generate more energy than the data centres consume.

Carbon intensity will be 97% lower than other major UK data centre hubs and with almost zero water waste.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall comments, “Today’s announcement is about creating good jobs, backing innovation, and making sure the benefits AI will bring can be felt across the community.

“From thousands of new jobs and billions in investment through to support for local people and their families, AI Growth Zones are bringing generation-defining opportunity to all corners of the country.”

Danny Quinn, Managing Director of DataVita, adds, “Scotland has everything AI needs: the talent, the green energy, and now the infrastructure. But this goes beyond the physical build.

“We’re creating innovation parks, new energy infrastructure, and attracting inward investment from some of the world’s leading technology companies. This is a real opportunity for North Lanarkshire, and we want to make sure local people share in it.

“The £543 million community fund means the benefits stay here: good jobs, new skills, and investment that actually reaches the people who live and work in this area.”

