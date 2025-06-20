Aggreko bolsters industrial HVAC support with new appointment

Author: Joe Peck

British multinational temporary power generation and temperature control company Aggreko has strengthened its data centres sector industrial HVAC support with the appointment of Chris Smith as Head of Temperature Control for the UK and Ireland.

With over 22 years of experience at Aggreko working across Europe, Chris is set to support data centre professionals with temporary and supplementary cooling, heating, and dehumidification requirements. The appointment comes as companies across the UK and Ireland continue to experience operational and process temperature challenges caused by changing weather patterns throughout the year.

With high temperature spikes expected over the summer, there is increasing strain on HVAC systems across industries, resulting in further demand for reliable solutions while balancing vital maintenance and upgrade schedules. To support sites across the UK with this, Aggreko says it has invested in its capacity to support data centre professionals, both in increasing its fleet of industrial HVAC systems and developing the knowledge to correctly implement the equipment.

Chris Smith, new Head of Temperature Control for Aggreko UK and Ireland, comments, “It’s great to lead our expert teams in supporting the data centre industry, alongside contractors, engineers, and energy managers working within them, [and] across the UK and Ireland with their industrial HVAC and process temperature needs. With unrivalled experience in the power sector, Aggreko is best placed to ensure that our solutions operate as efficiently and sustainably as possible to help our customers prevent any challenges that may present themselves throughout the year.

“We are able to also achieve better optimisation and efficiency to deliver both cost and environmental savings through data collected through our control and monitoring solution, Aggreko Connect. I’m ready to hit the ground running and help our customers future-proof their industrial HVAC process temperature solutions so that they can combat any weather throughout the year.”

Alan Dunne, Managing Director for Aggreko UK and Ireland, adds, “With his extensive expertise, it’s great to be bringing Chris into the UK and Ireland team to lead with our industrial HVAC process temperature offering at a crucial time where solutions are needed.

“Helping provide the data centre industry with efficient and resilient solutions, Chris and our expert engineering teams will be able to support our customers through the entire process. Through this, we will be able to implement our leading solutions and strengthen our position as leaders to the industry.”

