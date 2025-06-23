LINX and ISOC Ghana announce partnership

Author: Joe Peck

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) operator of digital infrastructure across the UK, Africa, and the United States, has stepped into a new community partnership with the Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter, marking a milestone in the development of Ghana’s digital infrastructure.

This collaboration coincides with the launch of LINX Accra, a new interconnection hub designed to enhance internet performance, connectivity, and resilience across West Africa.

The partnership aims to build on the existing internet community in Ghana through a series of joint initiatives, including community engagement events, technical training programs, and knowledge-sharing activities. These efforts are geared towards empowering local stakeholders to come together and advance the region’s internet ecosystem.

LINX claims the new hub is expected to provide a platform for local and international networks to interconnect, improving latency, reducing costs, and boosting overall internet quality in the region.

Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement for LINX, comments, “We are excited to work alongside the Internet Society Ghana Chapter to support capacity building in Ghana. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a more robust and accessible internet for all.”

ISOC Ghana is a chartered Chapter of the Internet Society, which is a non-profit organisation founded in 1992 to provide leadership in internet-related standards, education, and policy. It says it is dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution, and use of the internet for the benefit of the people in Ghana and throughout the world.

Maud Adjeley Ashont Elliot, President of the ISOC Ghana Chapter, states, “This partnership with LINX is a timely and welcome development as it brings renewed energy to our mission and opens up new avenues for collaboration, learning, and impact. We welcome the arrival of LINX into Ghana and look forward to a long-term partnership for the good of the local internet.”

The Ghana Network Operators’ Group (GhNOG) Workshop, organised by the ISOC Ghana Chapter, is a technical training initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity of Ghana’s internet technical community. Designed to meet evolving industry demands, the workshop serves ISOC members and the wider internet ecosystem in Ghana. It seeks to provide a platform to attract new members, foster collaboration, and introduce courses and initiatives from the global Internet Society.

For more from LINX, click here.