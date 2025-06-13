‘Businesses sleepwalking into cyber catastrophe’

Author: Joe Peck

Security leaders have warned that ‘businesses are sleepwalking into a cyber catastrophe’ due to the rapid adoption of AI tools, alongside lacking privacy and ethics controls, amid a wave of recent high-profile cyber-attacks and data leaks.

Arkadiy Ukolov, Co-Founder and CEO of Ulla Technology, a global HR platform, cautioned that many businesses are putting their data at risk by rushing off to use third-party AI tools as the main system to streamline operations.

The ongoing fallout from the M&S cyber-attack, alongside other major hits against Co-op, Dior, and Harrods, has highlighted the severity of data risks and how data is protected, forcing security teams to re-evaluate their protocols.

Speaking from the Viva Technology event in Paris, Arkadiy says, “Data breaches and cyber threats are relentless so it’s vital that industries such as HR, law, government, and beyond are securing every aspect of their technology stack to protect their data. Unfortunately, the speed of AI adoption means that many businesses are sleepwalking into a cyber catastrophe, leaving critical gaps in their data protection processes and putting both sensitive internal and customer data at risk.

“Even in an area such as meeting transcripts, there are sensitive conversations around company financials or workplace policy updates that cannot be exposed, requiring privacy-first collection and storage methods for data to protect against a breach. Understanding the risks and putting in place enterprise-grade security and data privacy can help businesses better guard against these risks, even with the added exposure from AI.”

Viva Technology, hosted this year between 11 and 14 June in Paris, is Europe’s largest startups and technology event, attracting over 150,000 attendees and 11,000 startups each year.

Key themes this year include the pace of AI innovation, regulation, the importance of human control, vertical industry applications for AI, and data security.