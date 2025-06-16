Prysmian launches pre-terminated cable assemblies into UK

Author: Joe Peck

Prysmian, best known for its manufacture of power and data cable, used the Data Centre World exhibition in London to launch its wrap-around offer for digital communication within data centres.

The product attracting the most attention was the company’s promise of bespoke, pre-terminated fibre assemblies, supplied to UK sites within days. This turnaround is reportedly down to the location and capacity of both cable and termination manufacturing sites in Europe.

The offer is based on the G657 BendBright bend insensitive optical fibre, utilised in a variety of pre-terminated assemblies.

Prysmian FlexRibbon fibre configuration provides Base 12 and Base 16 terminations onto MTP, SN, and MMC/MDC connectors. Pre-terminated assemblies using US Conec-certified MTP/MPO connectors are also available on short lead times.

The Prysmian service team, based in the UK, says it is able to take specifications for bespoke cable assemblies using a range of single-mode and multi-mode optical fibres to service high bandwidth requirements.

All products come with a 25-year manufacturer’s warranty.

