ST Telemedia achieves 78% renewable energy usage

Author: Joe Peck

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report details STT’s progress towards its ESG targets, as well as its three main ESG pillars: carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030; a safe, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace; and ethical and responsible business.

With the growing demand for digital infrastructure, sustainability has become a critical priority for organisations worldwide. Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, says, “As the digital economy accelerates, our responsibility as infrastructure providers extends beyond simply supporting growth—we must lead with purpose and innovation. In 2024, STT GDC made remarkable progress on our sustainability journey, from securing S$500 million in sustainability-linked financing to implementing initiatives such as AI-driven cooling optimisation and pioneering the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil in Singapore. These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 while delivering the resilient, efficient infrastructure that powers our digital world. Sustainability is not just a corporate objective for us—it is the foundation upon which we are building the future of digital infrastructure.”

Some highlights of the 2024 ESG report include:

• Achieved 78.5% renewable energy usage.

• Achieved a 22.9% year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions across the group.

• Issued S$500 million of Sustainability- Linked Perpetual (SLP) securities.

• Enhanced Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework — setting further targets, including increasing the use of renewable energy to 85% by 2028 and achieving a 70% reduction in carbon intensity from a 2021 baseline by 2028.

• First data centre operator in Singapore to deploy HVO for backup generators.

• First data centre operator in Asia to pilot AI-based autonomous control system for optimising data centre cooling in STT GDC’s facilities in Singapore.

• Achieved a 66.2% reduction in carbon intensity from the 2021 baseline.

• Improved power usage effectiveness (PUE) by 11.2% from the 2020 baseline.

• Realised a 34.5% improvement in water usage effectiveness (WUE) from the 2020 baseline.

• Achieved zero work-related serious injuries or fatalities since 2020, with a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.1 earned across more than 25 million hours worked in its construction and operations program.

• Invested an average of 23.5 training hours per employee in the growth and development of its workforce.

• In 2024, its team at STT GDC Indonesia partnered with a local conservation enabler to plant 1,000 mangrove trees at Dusun Tangkolak, Karawang, West Java.

• 100% of employees have received anti-corruption training, with zero incidents of corruption.

STT GDC’s ESG Report is based on a full year’s data from 1 January to 31 December 2024, focusing primarily on STT GDC’s operating entities (data centres and offices) during the year.

