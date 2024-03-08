Colt Data Centre Services, a global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has announced the expansion of its presence to Southern India with the acquisition of a new 10-acre plot in Chennai. It plans to deliver a hyperscale data centre in the fast-growing digital hub of Ambattur, Chennai by 2027.

Chennai is India’s fifth largest city by GDP and population, has a large and quickly growing digital market with a goal to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030. With the country’s highest network speeds and serving as a major landing station for fibre networks, it directly connects India to the rest of the world. Colt DCS’ expansion to the region will support the rapid digitalisation of industries in the area by providing the IT power capacity, security and accessibility required for businesses looking to scale up their operations.

The new site builds on Colt DCS’ growth and will mark its 18th data centre globally, providing the infrastructure capacity for the rapid digitalisation of industry, mass cloud adoption and emerging technology such as AI. The plan also builds on Colt DCS’ presence in India following the phase one completion and first customer in its Mumbai data centre. The new site is set to deliver a minimum of 70MW of IT capacity.

With the rapid growth of India’s digital market, having an experienced partner with a proven local track record in building large scale data centres, allows multinational organisations access to this new and competitive region. In common with other new Colt DCS data centre developments, the large-scale site will give customers a huge amount of capacity to grow into.

The site is set to be completed in 2027. Colt DCS is working with local contractors and supply chains to reduce the environmental impact of the Scope 3 emissions and stimulate the economy of the surrounding area.