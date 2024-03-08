Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has unveiled a new tool designed to transform and simplify the configuration of prefabricated modular (PFM) data centres.

Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv Modular Designer Lite is a user-friendly, web-based application aimed at streamlining the process of designing Vertiv SmartMod and Vertiv SmartMod Max solutions to meet specific user needs.

The Vertiv Modular Designer Lite offers an array of features to enhance the customer experience. It addresses the challenges of early planning and provides a proposed solution based on customer inputs that can be helpful to a range of technical and non-technical stakeholders. Users can quickly design all-in-one data centres up to 200kW without any technical background. The tool requires no logins or software downloads, allowing users to select from a range of optional configurations to design their modular data centres in just a few minutes.

“The Vertiv Modular Designer Lite empowers users to effortlessly design their own data centres, tailored precisely to their needs,” says Viktor Petik, Vice President for the Integrated Modular Solutions business at Vertiv. “With its intuitive interface and comprehensive features, this tool represents a significant step forward for early planning of modular data centre design.”

Data centres configured within the app are tailored to meet the specific needs and geographical location of each user. By incorporating inputs such as site location, weather data for precise cooling equipment sizing, IT load requirements, rack specifications, battery backup considerations, and electrical topology preferences, the app allows optimal customisation and redundancy planning.

With support for 2D and 3D visualisations, users can save configurations for future reference and quick modification, access essential technical documentation and communicate directly with Vertiv experts throughout the process. Vertiv experts can help to enhance the initial design with an internal, more sophisticated version of the Vertiv Modular Designer that unlocks additional features to optimize the solution based on site conditions, expected performance, or desired security levels.

“I have personally utilised this tool online during customer discussions, effectively exploring and presenting diverse design alternatives,” says Siniša Stojanoski, DCCS BU, X86 specialist, SEE from Dell Technologies. “Its intuitive interface and robust features provide a streamlined solution for designing modular data centres, enabling customers to visualise their configurations effectively and make informed decisions, reducing time and costs.”