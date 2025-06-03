House of Commons boosts data workforce by 50%

Author: Joe Peck

The UK’s House of Commons has splashed £7.5 million into data spending and staff over the past three years, underscoring its strategic commitment to data as a cornerstone of national research and innovation.

As the public sector embraces AI at pace, with over 70% of government bodies piloting or planning AI implementation, the demand for robust data infrastructure and skilled personnel has never been greater. In response, the House of Commons has quietly ramped up hiring and spending on data roles, reflecting a broader strategic shift towards data-centric governance.

Over the past three years, the number of staff in the House of Commons with “data” in their job titles has jumped from 49 in 2022 to 73 in early 2025, marking a 49% increase.

Alongside this, total salary investment for data roles rose by more than 63%, from £1.83 million to £2.98 million, excluding final April 2025 figures still pending payroll completion.

The figures reflect a growing recognition within Parliament that AI innovation is only as effective as the data that underpins it.

Stuart Harvey, CEO of Datactics, comments, “There’s a growing appetite across government to harness the power of AI, but what’s often overlooked is that AI is only as reliable as the data it’s built on. The House of Commons’ investment in data roles is a critical step toward ensuring its systems are grounded in quality, governance, and accuracy.

“Hiring the right data professionals and embedding strong data practices is no longer optional, it’s essential. Without it, organisations risk deploying AI that makes poor decisions based on flawed information. In this new era, those who prioritise data integrity will be the ones who gain real value from AI.”

The increase in data staffing at the heart of Parliament reflects a wider cultural shift toward long-term digital resilience, ensuring that public institutions are equipped to harness AI ethically and effectively.

Richard Bovey, Head of Data at AND Digital, says, “The House of Commons is leading the way for data investment, with 66% of businesses agreeing that data investment is a top priority for their organisation, according to our recent Data Loyalty research. This move signals a long-term commitment to data-driven governance at the heart of the public sector.

“As the UK advances its position as a global leader in science and technology, building in-house data capability is vital, not only to unlock innovation, but also to safeguard, embedded from the ground up, enabling institutions to innovate responsibly.

“But data alone isn’t enough. Organisational culture plays a crucial role in turning insight into impact and a culture that truly values curiosity, empathy, and accountability is what transforms data points into better decisions and more meaningful outcomes. By investing in its data workforce, the House of Commons is laying a robust foundation for smarter, more ethical, and future-ready public services. It’s a necessary step toward creating a public sector that is both digitally progressive and aligned with democratic values.”