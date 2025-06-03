JTS opens second Idaho facility

Author: Joe Peck

JTS, a Mission Critical Group (MCG) company, has announced the opening of a new 172,000 ft² manufacturing facility on 14 acres in Nampa, Idaho, USA, known as JTS Nampa 1. The $55 million investment adds 140 jobs, doubles the company’s production capacity, and supports long-term economic growth in the region. MCG’s US-based manufacturing footprint now exceeds 1 million ft², reinforcing its commitment to building critical power infrastructure in America.

“This expansion marks a pivotal moment for JTS and the customers we serve,” says Greg Blake, President of JTS. “We’re doubling our capacity and accelerating our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality power solutions that keep critical infrastructure running. We’re proud to invest in the community and drive the next chapter of American manufacturing here in Idaho.”

JTS now operates three locations: Caldwell, ID; Nampa, ID; and Abilene, TX. JTS Nampa 1, located near the Caldwell facility, shares resources and was built using LEAN manufacturing principles.

“The new Nampa facility is more than an expansion – it’s a milestone in our mission to shape the future of American manufacturing,” comments Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “It strengthens our ability to serve data centres, hospitals, utilities, and other critical infrastructure with dependable power solutions. We’re also proud that our shared ownership model gives employees a real stake in our success, aligning our growth with the prosperity of the people who power it.”

Due to ongoing investments in data centres, infrastructure, and advanced technologies, the United States’ electricity demand is expected to increase by over 50% by 2050. Meeting this growing energy need will require innovative and resilient power and electrical system solutions.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling adds, “We’re proud to welcome JTS’s new facility to Nampa. This investment brings 140 quality jobs to our city and strengthens our local economy. It’s a great example of how strategic partnerships and innovation can fuel lasting impact in our community.”

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration, including remarks and tours, will take place at the JTS Nampa 1 facility on 17 June 2025 from 12:00pm to 3:30pm MT.

