Eaton and Siemens Energy to join forces

Author: Joe Peck

Intelligent power management company Eaton, and Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, have announced a fast-track approach to building data centres with integrated onsite power. They intend to address urgent market needs by offering reliable, grid-independent energy supplies and standardised modular systems to facilitate swift data centre construction and deployment.

The collaboration will enable simultaneous construction of data centres and associated on-site power generation with grid connection and the integration of renewables to meet any regional regulatory requirements. This aims to provide data centre owners and developers with choices they don’t have at present to enable them to build and run new data centres.

Siemens Energy’s modular and scalable power plant concept is designed to be tailored to the specific needs of data centre operators. The standard configuration generates 500 megawatts (MW) of electricity featuring SGT-800 gas turbines, redundancy, and additional battery storage systems. Based on its modular approach, the size of the plant can be scaled up and down. In the future, it could also operate in a carbon-neutral manner, provided hydrogen is available and a part of the data centre’s sustainability strategy. The Siemens Energy concept also includes an optional emission-free, clean air grid connection to be installed either during construction or as a retrofit. This feature would enable data centres to provide grid services.

Eaton will provide customers with electrical equipment such as medium voltage switchgear, low voltage switchgear, UPS, busways, structural support, racks and containment systems, engineering services, and the software offerings needed to protect and enable IT loads from the medium-voltage grid to the chip, as well as help accelerate building and commissioning data centres with skidded and modular designs.

Cyrille Brisson, Global Segment Leader, Data Centers, Eaton, says, “Our approach of letting customers pick the right balance of energy sources is very flexible and construction to start-up time is swift, with options to reduce emissions in both the short and long term. Crucially, our approach offers data centre owners and developers the opportunity to build capacity and bring it online fast in any location where they have land available that is close to gas, water, and fibre.”

Andreas Pistauer, Global Head of Sales, Siemens Energy’s Gas Services Business Area, states, “We offer hyperscalers, co-locators, and investors a unique package, enabling them to reduce the time-to-market by up to two years in many places, which leads to significant revenue gains. Our power plant design is built with redundancy, eliminating the need for backup diesel generators and reducing CO2 emissions by about 50%.”

