Acronis, a provider of cyber protection, has introduced the latest release of its flagship product – Acronis Cyber Protect 16. Acronis Cyber Protect delivers robust protection against cyber threats and unparalleled backup and recovery capabilities. This latest version establishes a new benchmark in easy and fast recovery after cyber attacks or data loss, especially for modern multi-site organisations.

As technology advances, the necessity for an integrated cyber security and data protection solution fit for distributed organisations has become increasingly evident. Factors including the rise of remote work and a rapidly changing threat landscape have increased attack surfaces and raised larger data access and privacy concerns. The product introduces a new centralised dashboard that further improves and simplifies management with a single pane of glass, providing visibility and simplified management for the entire environment.

Additional features of Acronis Cyber Protect 16 include:

Cyber threat protection: Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), proactively secure data, applications, and systems from advanced cyber-attacks including ransomware and other forms of malware.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), proactively secure data, applications, and systems from advanced cyber-attacks including ransomware and other forms of malware. Rapid recovery: Reduced dependency on central IT support empowers users to initiate one-click recovery capabilities of distributed endpoints, including bare-metal recovery of physical workloads.

Reduced dependency on central IT support empowers users to initiate one-click recovery capabilities of distributed endpoints, including bare-metal recovery of physical workloads. Reduced TCO: Broad, multi-generational OS support, enables vendor consolidation while ensuring comprehensive protection.

Broad, multi-generational OS support, enables vendor consolidation while ensuring comprehensive protection. Simplified management: Centralised management includes local autonomy and seamless integration with existing third-party tools to provide a unified view of backup and recovery operations along with broad, multi-generational OS support.

Centralised management includes local autonomy and seamless integration with existing third-party tools to provide a unified view of backup and recovery operations along with broad, multi-generational OS support. Data sovereignty: With the use of Acronis’ extensive network of global data centres, users can ensure compliance and master regional data sovereignty laws, offering peace of mind and regulatory compliance.

“The release of Acronis Cyber Protect 16 underscores our dedication to protect all data, applications and systems,” says Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “In today’s era of distributed environments, organisations require a cyber protection solution that provides reliable protection and fast and easy recovery after incidents. For many industries, like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and retail, that can’t afford any downtime, it is crucial for non-IT personnel to be able to accomplish successful recovery; and that is what Acronis Cyber Protect 16 is bringing, one-click recovery after cyber attacks or data loss.”

Acronis Cyber Protect 16 provides a unique integration of backup, disaster recovery, cyber security, and remote endpoint management delivered via a single, cost-effective, efficient platform. With the ability to rapidly restore any computer without the need for IT intervention, specialised or industrial computing companies specifically in the operational technology (OT) industrial control systems (ICS) community, gain peace of mind and minimise costly downtime from potential outages. The integration of data protection, recovery capabilities, and advanced security functionality is designed to assure business continuity.

“With Acronis Cyber Protect, we offer our clients the peace of mind that comes with a true cyber resilience solution,” says Alan Conboy, Field CTO at Scale Computing. “We have complete confidence that if one of our customers suffers a cyber incident, we can get them back online in minutes. Acronis’ single console seamlessly integrates comprehensive backup and recovery, endpoint management and cyber security to meet the needs of our broad range of customer environments, diverse OSs and organisational sizes. They are our go-to vendor to scale our business with world-class, affordable service offerings.”