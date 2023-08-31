Zayo Group Holdings has announced the launch of a new Bordeaux wavelength route connecting Paris and Marseille. The Bordeaux route leverages its extensive fibre-optic network in France and affirms its commitment to delivering infrastructure solutions to customers across Europe and around the world.

Bordeaux is a strategic connection for Zayo’s global network due to its central location in the Southwest region of France, thriving technology industry and proximity to cable landing station locations. This provides the opportunities to tap into this growing market and provide critical connectivity infrastructure to support the region’s digital economy.

The company also provides these regions with access to Europe, the Middle East, and North America. This ensures maximum uptime and minimal disruption to customers’ operations, while also providing greater network flexibility and resiliency.

As part of the route expansion, it selected Equinix’s first International business exchange data centre in Bordeaux, BX1, as one of its major hubs on the new route. This will act as the connectivity hub for the new Amitié subsea cable, delivered this summer by a consortium of hyperscalers made up of Microsoft and Meta, Orange, Vodafone and Aquacomms. It will play a key role in responding to rapidly increasing bandwidth demand in the region.