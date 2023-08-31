Centerprise International with its cloud solution, CiCloud, has announced the opening of its second CiCloud location in Newport. This strategic expansion within the Vantage Newport Data Centre is in collaboration with HPE and CloudSigma.

The new location is set to empower Welsh businesses and public sector organisations with greater accessibility to advanced cloud resources, enabling them to harness the full potential of cloud computing technology in a cost-effective and scalable way. This latest announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to Wales, following the opening of a new £6 million IT operations centre earlier this year at its 17ac site in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, that is set to generate over 70 jobs and opportunities.

Exceptional connectivity and security with infrastructure resilience

Harnessing the Vantage Newport Data Centre as its foundation, the new location will benefit from exceptional connectivity, as it provides exceptional security and infrastructure resilience.

Centerprise’s suppliers, HPE and CloudSigma, ensure that organisations in Wales will have access to the HPE GreenLake enterprise technology stack, which allows the seamless introduction of hybrid cloud solutions. CloudSigma’s strength is providing an interface that allows users to provision exactly what they need, when they need it and only pay for what they consume.

Building momentum in Wales

It will also offer a wide range of cloud services, including virtual servers, storage solutions and innovative workloads. This expansion adds to CiCloud’s existing cloud platform in England, enhancing its UK reach and capacity to serve organisations with tailored and dependable cloud solutions.

