CtrlS Datacenters has announced the appointment of Vipin Jain as President of Operations. The appointment will further strengthen CtrlS’ operational expertise in the digital infrastructure sphere and reaffirms the company’s vision to propel it into the next generation of data centre technology.

In his new role, Vipin will take charge to establish a global operational framework, processes and systems that will lead CtrlS into the next generation of AI/ML-ready data centres. Supported by a strong leadership team, he will also focus on achieving the operational benchmarks for company’s data centre facilities in India, as well as in the emerging markets.

Vipin is a distinguished technology leader with over 30 years of experience in the data centre and telecom infrastructure domain, having held critical roles in prominent organisations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Reliance Communications, Lucent Technologies, Essar, Motorola and Siemens. He is a gold medalist from Delhi College of Engineering and a Stanford LEAD graduate, and has consistently demonstrated his prowess in driving technological innovation while keeping a keen eye on operational excellence.

The move comes as the company is expanding its operations nationally and globally. It recently announced its first international expansion in collaboration with the National Telecom Public Company (NT) for a 150MW data centre campus in Chonburi, Thailand. The company is also presently in the process of constructing 30 data centres, with five of them projected to become operational in 2023.

Commenting on his new role at CtrlS, Vipin Jain, says, “I am thrilled to join CtrlS and embark on this exciting journey towards revolutionising the landscape of data centres. CtrlS has long been recognised as a leader in the industry and I am eager to contribute to its legacy by establishing cutting-edge operational frameworks and processes. Our goal is to create AI/ML-ready data centres that not only meet global standards but also exceed customer expectations. I am dedicated to fostering a culture of customer-centricity and empowering our team to deliver their best.”

