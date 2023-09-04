VIRTUS Data Centres has announced its latest venture, the VIRTUS Wustermark data centre campus, located in the Berlin Brandenburg data centre region.

Situated in the municipality of Wustermark, just 30km from the Brandenburger Tor in Berlin and only 12km from Berlin’s city limits, this transformative project sets a new benchmark in mega scale data centre capacity for cloud and AI in Europe, with an innovative approach to the use of sustainable power, waste heat reuse and technology.

Covering more than 350,000m2 of land, phase one of the Wustermark campus is projected to be operational by 2026. The strategic campus boasts 300MW of incoming power across two campus locations.

The campus is poised to become one of Germany’s largest scale green data centre campuses demonstrating VIRTUS continuing commitment to raising the bar in terms of scale and sustainability across Europe, as it has achieved in the UK. The development includes a strategic collaboration with the grid operator to use renewable energy at a key renewable energy grid supply point, which reinforces its commitment to sustainability and green power initiatives, and marks a significant step in its journey towards the goal of achieving net zero emissions on all reportable activities by 2030.

Sustainable power generation: Adjacent to a major and important sub-station, the campus capitalises on electrical coupling to some of the largest contiguous onshore wind farms in the country that contribute to its power supply. With this focus on renewable energy, VIRTUS also has a vision to transition away from diesel fuel. The availability of renewable options and scale of facilities in the Wustermark area will support its ambitions in this space.

State-of-the-art technology: At the core of the campus lies a dedication to state-of-the-art technology and innovation to ensure operational excellence and the delivery of scale and flexibility to meet the demands of new AI and ML workloads. Designed with the distinct purpose of supporting the growing demands of hyperscale, government and enterprise customers, the campus is primed to cater for the ever-expanding server computer density that is required by cloud computing and generative AI applications.

Community collaboration: As part of the development, VIRTUS will make the waste heat of the campus available to the local municipality and support their ambitious project to deliver a future district heating distribution network for Wustermark. This aims to harmoniously integrate the campus with the local community and contribute positively to the region’s infrastructure.

Holger Schreiber, the Mayor of Wustermark, says, “The VIRTUS Wustermark Campus is a shining example of the positive impact that future-oriented partnerships can have on our community. This particular engagement not only demonstrates technological innovation, but also shows the potential for sustainable economic growth. It brings significant opportunities for the high-tech industry, our community of Wustermark, and the entire Havelland region.”

Vision for sustainability: Christina Mertens, Vice President of Business Development, EMEA, says, “This ambitious undertaking is VIRTUS’ second site in the Berlin Brandenburg region and follows hot on the heels of the announcement of our Berlin Marienpark campus in May 2023. It shows our commitment to sustainable innovation and dedication to meeting the evolving cloud and AI needs of our customers with another campus powered by cost efficient renewable energy, capable of growing to massive scale. As we take this step, we are proud to contribute to the vibrant data centre landscape of Berlin Brandenburg and reinforce our position as an industry leader, continuing our journey as a catalyst for transformative change.”