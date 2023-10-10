Telehouse has announced a significant build update to its largest existing data centre, London Docklands-based, Telehouse South.

Skanska has been appointed as the contractor to deliver the first phase of the main works, which will include completing two floors of colocation space by June 2024.

The facility, which officially opened in Spring 2022, will see a new highly efficient mechanical, electrical and public health (MEPH) infrastructure implemented, while its overall power capacity will increase to 7.7MW across three floors of colocation space.

The revamp will include the redesign of existing plant areas, the opening of two new floors of colocation space and associated plant rooms, and the removal and recycling of all redundant plant and equipment from the entire building. In addition, the upgrade will feature the implementation of a new cladding system to improve building insulation and facility security.

Other key upgrades set to further enhance operational excellence and customer experience at the facility include:

New Building Control Room (BCR) and Security Control Rooms (SCR) capabilities, including disaster recovery for remote facilities

Security hardening with new vehicle management systems, boundary fencing, CCTV upgrades and analytics

New security gatehouse and cycle storage

New meeting rooms and breakout spaces

The 11-storey Telehouse South data centre is Telehouse’s most ambitious infrastructural and aesthetic refurbishment to date which placed sustainability and reducing environmental impacts at the forefront of all building designs, with the first phase of the project completed in less than 12 months from acquisition. At full capacity, Telehouse will have invested over £280 million into its development.

It is also positioned to serve businesses looking for low latency connectivity to London’s financial district. A network of 7,000 dark fibres, across two diverse routes, interconnects Telehouse South with the existing four data centres, offering unrivalled connectivity to a diverse ecosystem of partners, including internet exchanges, cloud service providers, internet service providers and content service providers.

Telehouse South is powered solely by renewable energy procured from certified wind, solar, biomass, and hydro generators. The Telehouse South cooling design uses free cooling chillers with elevated water temperature, that use external ambient temperature to reject heat, rather than using a refrigeration process. This will allow Telehouse South to use free cooling throughout the year. A new intelligent control system will assist in improving efficiency, achieving energy savings and reducing PUE by monitoring, analysing and optimising cooling temperatures within the facility.

The facility does not use water for adiabatic cooling, eliminating reliance on natural resources and delivering a water usage efficiency (WUE) of zero for the building. Telehouse will be reusing the waste heat energy from the data halls to heat all other areas within the building.

Telehouse and Skanska will also be deploying graduates and apprentices on the project, accompanied by skilled personnel to aid knowledge transfer.