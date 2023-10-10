atNorth has announced its expansion into Denmark with a new data centre in Ballerup, Greater Copenhagen. The first phase will go live in Q4 2024, following a swift 12 month build. The site, called DEN01, will be atNorth’s ninth data centre and marks its presence in four of the five Nordic countries.

When fully built, DEN01 will be capable of providing 30MW capacity for high performance workloads, and is located on a sizable plot to allow atNorth to scale effectively with client demand. It will also be ISO27001 and ISO14001 compliant and will adhere to Tier 3 standards.

The new site will benefit from Denmark’s cool climate and good connections to mainland Europe, and is strategically located near the waste and energy company, Vestforbrænding, which currently supplies district heating to the equivalent of 70,000 households. It will be able to utilise the data centre’s heat recycling technology, which could potentially supply heat to thousands of Ballerup citizens once complete.

The announcement of another significant build evidences atNorth’s substantial growth strategy and supports its ambition to meet the increasing demand for cost-effective, high performance computing services whilst embracing energy efficiency and sustainability.