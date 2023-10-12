The Siemon Company has announced that it has joined the InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA).

Founded in 1999, IBTA is chartered with maintaining and furthering the InfiniBand Architecture specification to help enable users across the globe to gain access to higher-speed connectivity quicker, and more reliably.

Gary Bernstein, Siemon’s Senior Director of Global Data Centre Sales, states, “Siemon is thrilled to announce our membership in the InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA), reinforcing our commitment to advancing network infrastructure solutions globally. We recognise the pivotal role InfiniBand plays in meeting the escalating demands of cutting-edge technologies like AI and accelerator cards. As a leading global manufacturer of high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services, Siemon is committed to providing innovative cabling and connectivity solutions that enable the advancement and adoption of this technology.”