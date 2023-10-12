CtrlS Datacenters has announced its new investment plan of $2bn over the next six years.

The company has identified three key areas of focus as it looks to scale its operations, reaffirm its commitment to the region, and further establish its leadership position:

Add 350MW data centres: With the massive surge in adoption of AI applications and cloud technologies, the demand for AI and cloud ready data centres is on the rise. The company will invest in key technologies and strategies and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale data centres. These will include: liquid cooling (direct-to-chip or immersion cooling), AI HVAC, AI optimised rack layout, high-efficiency power infrastructure, and will provide a plug-n-play environment for emerging technology service providers to grow their IT footprint seamlessly. The investment plan involves the addition of approximately 350MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centres in both India and select Southeast Asian markets.

Achieve net zero and carbon neutrality by 2030: The company is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030. It is investing in 153MWp solar projects across three markets, that will generate 2,50,000MWh energy annually. This includes a 145MWp solar project in Maharashtra that will be fully owned and operated by the company. By 2025, it plans to invest in additional 300MWp projects. It also plans to achieve its net zero goals through a multi-pronged strategy, going beyond renewable energy. The company will further enhance its water conservation measures by deploying more advanced water recycling technologies in line with its goal of 100% usage of recycled water at all of its data centres.