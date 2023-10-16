AirTrunk has expanded its hyperscale data centre platform in Japan with the announcement of its first data centre development in Osaka.

Scalable to over 20MW, AirTrunk OSK1 (OSK1) is strategically located in west Osaka and will provide regional diversity in a new major availability zone, complementing the company’s existing Japan data centres in east and west Tokyo.

Collectively, AirTrunk will offer more than 430MW of capacity across its three data centres in the country, servicing some of the world’s largest technology companies.

AirTrunk’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Khuda, says, “A surge in artificial intelligence applications and enterprise cloud adoption is driving huge demand for critical digital infrastructure in key markets across Japan.

“The addition of OSK1 to our portfolio will firmly cement AirTrunk as a trusted market leader in hyperscale data centres and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to supporting Japan’s digital future. AirTrunk’s data centres, strategically located in Japan’s two primary hubs in Tokyo and Osaka, are enabling our large cloud customers to scale in the region,” says Robin.

OSK1 will be powered by a dedicated onsite 77kV substation, improving both reliability and efficiency. In line with AirTrunk’s commitment to net zero by 2030, the new data centre is designed to an industry low power usage effectiveness and offers renewable sourcing options to customers. It will be financed through the company’s incremental sustainable financing in Japan, maintaining AirTrunk’s linkage to ESG across all its financing platforms.

The facility will be the company’s 11th data centre in the APJ region, that also includes data centres in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Collectively the platform will offer more than 1.4GW across the region.