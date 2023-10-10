365 Data Centers has announced the addition of Bob Hicks as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly created position at the company.

In this role, Bob will be responsible for overseeing all operating and customer service functions related to the company’s data centres, network, and cloud regions. This addition will provide even more efficient operating performance and further demonstrates its commitment to exceptional customer service.

Bob brings to 365 and its customers, 35 years of Infrastructure-as-a-Service experience in operations, sales and executive management. As COO of Data Based Systems International (DBSi), Bob oversaw its customer growth, operations and facilities expansions for about two decades prior to its sale to Xand. He then held operating and customer-facing senior leadership positions at Xand, TierPoint and Recovery Point Systems, and increased enterprise value at each organisation, by demonstrating a commitment to customer success and infrastructure resiliency.

Regarding his appointment, Bob states, “365 Data Centers has grown rapidly in recent years and has successfully met the increasing infrastructure needs of its customers. As COO, I will strive to make certain 365 continues to deliver cost efficient Infrastructure-as-a-Service customer solutions and is positioned with the reliable and resilient infrastructure required to meet the market’s increasing and changing demand for our services.”