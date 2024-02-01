Critical power protection specialist, Riello UPS is set to showcase its comprehensive range of data centre solutions at Data Centre World.

Members of the Riello UPS team will be on hand at stand D430 throughout the two-day event to showcase demo versions of several of its range of data centre UPS, including the transformer-free Sentryum, modular Multi Power, and Multi Power2, the evolution of its modular offering capable of ultra-high efficiency of up to 98.1%.

Data Centre World is a global gathering of data centre professionals. Once again, this year’s event is staged as part of the wider Tech Show London, giving attendees the opportunity to explore four other co-hosted events (Cloud Expo Europe, DevOps Live, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, and Big Data & AI World).

Key themes for this year’s show include, ‘Cultivating a vibrant data centre workforce’, ‘The pillars of data centre resilience: security and continuity’, and ‘Efficiency, cost management, and DCIM’.