North East Data Centre Hub expands with second event

Author: Joe Peck

The North East Data Centre Hub, a not-for-profit forum designed to help shape and propel the future of the data centre sector in the North East of England, will host its second industry event on 23 April 2026 in Newcastle, following its launch earlier this year.

The initiative brings together professionals from across the data centre sector, with the upcoming event featuring guest speaker Jimmy Mack, Director of Development at QTS Data Centers.

The first event, held in February, attracted more than 100 attendees from across the supply chain, reflecting demand for a regional forum focused on engineering, construction, and digital infrastructure.

Building on that response, the second event will take place at Revolución de Cuba in Newcastle, with increased capacity to accommodate further interest. The Hub plans to hold events approximately every two months across the region.

The North East Data Centre Hub was established by founding partners RED Engineering Design, Cleveland Cable Company, CMP Products, Durata, Daikin Applied (UK), and RWO Associates.

The group says it aims to support regional supply chains and contribute to data centre developments in the UK and internationally.

Industry event to focus on collaboration

A guest presentation from Jimmy Mack will form part of the April event, with a focus on digital infrastructure development and the role of regional supply chains.

As demand for data centre capacity grows, driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and wider digital adoption, collaboration across the supply chain is becoming increasingly important. The North East, the Hub notes, has existing engineering capability, infrastructure, and energy resources that support this activity.

A spokesperson for the North East Data Centre Hub says, “The response to our launch event showed just how much appetite there is for a dedicated data centre forum in the North East. Bringing together over 100 professionals from across the sector was a clear indication of the region’s strength and potential.

We’re delighted to welcome Jimmy Mack from QTS Data Centers as guest speaker for our second event. His insight will add an important global perspective to the conversation, helping to connect regional capability with the wider data centre market.

This event is about continuing to build momentum, creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and long-term growth across the North East.”

The event will combine networking with industry discussion, with future sessions expected to include guest speakers, technical content, and themed discussions aligned with sector priorities.

For more from the North East Data Centre Hub, click here.