hi-tequity reports 5GW modular power delivery

Author: Joe Peck

hi-tequity, a provider of mission-critical infrastructure for data centres, says it has delivered 5GW of data centre infrastructure over a nine-month period, alongside completing more than 200 projects.

The company states that this activity includes deployments structured around 100MW data centre blocks, reflecting increasing demand from hyperscale and AI-driven workloads.

Operations have also expanded across 25 US states during this period, as demand for capacity continues to grow.

Industry forecasts highlight the scale of that demand. The International Energy Agency reports that electricity use from data centres could double by 2026, driven largely by AI workloads.

At the same time, CBRE data indicates vacancy rates in major US markets have fallen below 3%, with power availability emerging as a primary constraint on new developments.

A focus on power and deployment timelines

hi-tequity attributes its recent boost in activity to a focus on power availability, supply chain coordination, and construction timelines.

The company states it secures electrical capacity before site acquisition, while also working with manufacturing partners to support equipment supply, including transformers, switchgear, uninterruptible power systems, and cooling infrastructure.

It also reports the use of modular and prefabricated approaches to reduce construction timelines for large-scale deployments.

As data centre design requirements evolve, particularly for AI applications, the company highlights increasing rack densities exceeding 30kW, alongside higher cooling and power redundancy requirements.

Ryne Friedman, Associate at hi-tequity, comments, “The bottleneck in AI infrastructure is no longer compute; it’s power and deployment speed.

“Our ability to deliver 100MW in nine months and scale to 5GW of infrastructure demonstrates that the industry needs a fundamentally different approach to building data centres – one that starts with power and ends with execution certainty.”