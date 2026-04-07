Nebius to operate 310MW Polarnode data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Dutch AI cloud company Nebius will operate a 310MW data centre campus in Lappeenranta, Finland, in a project developed by Finnish data centre project developer Polarnode.

Construction is already under way in the Pajarila district, with the first phase expected to become operational in 2027. Once complete, the site is set to be among the largest AI-focused data centres in Europe.

The development reflects increasing demand for large-scale infrastructure to support AI workloads, with operators seeking locations that offer access to power, cooling efficiency, and connectivity.

Finland is increasingly seen as a suitable location for data centre development, due to its access to low-carbon energy, established grid infrastructure, and favourable climate conditions for cooling.

Nebius states it is targeting more than 3GW of contracted power capacity globally by the end of 2026, with the Lappeenranta site contributing to that target.

The local impact

Mikko Toivanen, Chair at Polarnode, says, “It is fantastic that the first data centre project in Lappeenranta and its surrounding area has advanced to the construction phase on an accelerated schedule, and that […] Nebius will be operating the campus.

“In terms of scale, the project is historic, and this major investment is excellent news for the whole of Southeast Finland.”

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, adds, “We have been building in Finland for many years and are pleased to be expanding our presence here. Lappeenranta represents a significant addition to our global AI infrastructure build-out and will make a significant contribution to achieving our capacity goals.”

Polarnode reports that the project will create around 700 direct construction roles, alongside additional indirect employment through subcontractors. Once operational, the facility is expected to employ more than 100 permanent staff.

The company has also announced further data centre developments in Nokia, Pori, and Kuopio, as part of its expansion in Northern Europe.

Tuomo Sallinen, Mayor of Lappeenranta, notes, “Lappeenranta offers an increasingly attractive environment for innovation, with our universities playing a key role in developing top talent tailored to the needs of high-tech industries. The new data centre will position our city at the forefront of Finland’s AI ecosystem.”

For more from Polarnode, click here.