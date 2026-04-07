DataScope, BCEI sign global data centre agreement

Author: Joe Peck

DataScope, a UK provider of construction management software, and Burr Computer Environments (BCEI), an engineering and construction management firm specialising in data centres, have signed a global enterprise agreement to deploy DataScope’s full software suite across BCEI’s data centre projects worldwide.

The agreement will cover all current and future developments, including projects delivered in collaboration with EdgeConneX.

It formalises a partnership that began in September 2020 with the deployment of DataTouch Daily Site Co-ordination in Santiago, Chile, and has since expanded across multiple international data centre campuses.

Locations where the system has been implemented so far include Brussels, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, Chicago, Atlanta, New Albany, and Austin.

Over this period, DataScope’s platform has been used to provide visibility of labour allocation, site attendance, and workforce competency tracking. It has also supported the management of high-risk activities, alongside reported improved communication and collaboration across project teams.

BCEI has additionally used the system to manage key health and safety processes digitally, including permits, safety communications, RAMS, and safety observations. The companies say this has enabled the use of real-time safety data to support proactive risk management across projects.

Supporting global scaling and consistency

The enterprise agreement is intended to support BCEI’s continued global expansion, enabling more consistent reporting, improved operational control, and greater efficiency across its data centre portfolio.

Jason Crowell, Environmental, Health, and Safety Director at BCEI, comments, “Data centre delivery is evolving rapidly and our clients demand both predictability and absolute reliability.

“This global agreement ensures we have the digital backbone to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest safety standards across every region we operate in.”

Joe Desormeaux, VP, Mission Critical at DataScope, adds, “This enterprise agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey with BCEI. What began in 2020 with the successful deployment of DataTouch in Santiago has grown into a truly global partnership spanning multiple continents and some of the most complex data centre projects in the world.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved together to date, from establishing robust workforce management and digital permit controls to creating best-in-class daily coordination processes. We look forward to the next phase of this partnership and to supporting BCEI’s continued growth across its global data centre portfolio.”