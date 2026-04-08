Zayo Europe joins GNM-IX network

Author: Joe Peck

GNM, a Dutch internet exchange and backbone operator, has announced that network infrastructure provider Zayo Europe has joined its internet exchange, GNM-IX, expanding interconnection capacity across Europe.

GNM-IX connects more than 700 autonomous systems (ASNs) and supports over 10.7 Tbps of peak traffic. The platform provides carrier-neutral traffic exchange across several European markets.

By joining, GNM notes that Zayo Europe gains direct access to a broad community of carriers, ISPs, cloud platforms, and content networks.

Zayo Europe operates a large fibre network across the region, linking major metropolitan areas and data centres. Its backbone infrastructure integrates with GNM’s dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) network, supporting additional interconnection routes and traffic efficiency.

Expanded interconnection across Europe

The move builds on an existing working relationship between the two organisations. Following earlier transport collaboration, Zayo Europe’s participation in GNM-IX extends technical integration and increases interconnection options across multiple European routes.

Ahmed Eidarous, International Development Manager at GNM, says, “We are pleased to welcome Zayo Europe to GNM-IX. Their extensive fibre infrastructure across major European markets naturally complements our distributed internet exchange built on GNM’s DWDM backbone.

“By establishing presence in GNM-IX, Zayo Europe gains direct access to a rapidly growing peering ecosystem while enabling additional interconnection opportunities for networks across our platform.”

GNM and Zayo Europe say they will continue to work together on further initiatives focused on connectivity and network resilience across Europe.

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