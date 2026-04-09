NetAlly launches LinkRunner AT tester

Author: Joe Peck

NetAlly, a manufacturer of portable network testing and analysis tools, has introduced a new handheld network link and cable tester, the LinkRunner AT 1500, expanding its LinkRunner range.

The device is designed to validate copper network links and cables, supporting troubleshooting, moves, adds, and changes, as well as fault isolation. It is aimed at network technicians, IT teams, and managed service providers.

According to NetAlly, the tester enables users to verify connectivity, link speed, VLAN configuration, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) through a single interface, without requiring a laptop. Test results and screenshots can then be uploaded to Link-Live, the company’s cloud-based reporting and analysis platform.

Testing capabilities and deployment use

The LinkRunner AT 1500 provides automated testing across multiple aspects of a network link. It can identify cable length, detect wiring faults, and indicate the distance to a fault. The device also identifies the nearest network switch and port, and verifies link speed and duplex up to 10 Gig.

Additional functions include VLAN validation, connectivity checks to on-network and external devices, and PoE measurement. The tester can assess voltage, wattage, and active wire pairs to confirm power delivery before device installation.

Dan Klimke, Director of Product Marketing at NetAlly, says, “The 1500 brings pro-level testing to frontline techs at just £1,140 MSRP. It draws on our 25-plus years of experience building innovative troubleshooting tools for network engineers and technicians.

“The goal is simple: put fast, definitive answers in the hands of the technicians closest to the problem so issues get solved at the source, not escalated up the chain.

“With Wi-Fi 7 access points, smart building systems, and modern IoT devices increasingly demanding higher power levels that only PoE++ can deliver, the LinkRunner AT 1500 validates full 90W PoE performance to ensure those devices are fully powered upon deployment.”

NetAlly states that its products are available through authorised channel partners.

The LinkRunner AT 1500 will be demonstrated at DTX 2026, taking place in the UK at Manchester Central on 29–30 April. Live demonstrations will be available at Stand E94 via its UK partner, Full Control Networks.