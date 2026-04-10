Black & White Engineering makes senior tech hires

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre design consultancy Black & White Engineering has appointed Charlie Bater as Chief Technical Officer and Paul Cook as Global Director of Technology & Innovation, expanding its senior technical leadership team.

The appointments come as the company continues to grow internationally, now operating across 24 locations with more than 1,000 employees. The move, the company says, reflects increasing demand for integrated, data-led engineering approaches across data centre and critical infrastructure projects.

Charlie Bater takes on the newly created CTO role, having spent eight years with the business, most recently as Global Datacentre Director. During that time, he has supported regional expansion, technical standards, and project delivery consistency.

The creation of the CTO role forms part of a wider update to the company’s technical leadership structure, aimed at supporting growth and strengthening engineering capability.

Paul Cook joins the senior leadership team as Global Director of Technology & Innovation, working alongside Charlie Bater to develop a more structured approach to technology and innovation across projects.

He brings experience across sectors including utilities, ports, pharmaceutical research and development, and healthcare. Prior to joining Black & White Engineering, he worked at Yondr Group and ISG in roles focused on technology, research and development, and digital integration.

A focus on technical leadership and innovation

Charlie Bater says, “Stepping into the CTO role is an incredible opportunity, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. Having grown with the business over the past seven years, I’ve seen first hand the strength of our people and the ambition that drives Black & White.

“My focus is to build on our position as a leading data centre design consultancy by further enabling a technical function that drives innovation, supports our teams, and ensures we continue delivering high-quality solutions for our clients across global markets.”

The appointments are part of the continued development of the company’s Global Engineering Team, a central function that supports project teams, technical direction, and consistency across regions.

Paul Cook adds, “A consistent theme throughout my career has been understanding how complex environments operate in practice and how better integration of infrastructure, digital capability, and operational processes can improve performance and resilience.

“At Black & White, the opportunity is to build a Technology and Innovation capability that is practical and supports how projects are delivered day to day, while also ensuring that buildings are designed to provide operational insight and enable effective performance over their lifecycle, supported by a structured research and development framework that ensures innovation is captured and applied in a measurable way. That means being clear about where technology adds value, improving how data is used, and strengthening decision-making from the earliest stages of a project.”

The company says its Global Engineering Team will continue to support early-stage technical planning, bid development, and standardisation across projects, with a focus on consistency, efficiency, and long-term performance.

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