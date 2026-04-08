Stellanor acquires Hemel Hempstead data centre

Author: Joe Peck

UK data centre operator Stellanor has expanded its UK data centre platform to 11 facilities following the acquisition of an AI-ready site in Hemel Hempstead from UK semiconductor company Imagination Technologies.

The deal, structured as a sale-and-service-back arrangement, will see Imagination Technologies continue operating from the facility as a managed client.

Backed by German asset management company DWS, Stellanor says the acquisition brings its secured grid capacity to 39MVA and marks rapid growth from two to 11 facilities within six months.

Michael Tobin, Chairman of the Board at Stellanor, comments, “This acquisition demonstrates the quality of infrastructure and tenants we’re attracting. Imagination Technologies is exactly the type of blue-chip technology company we are looking to serve: enterprises with demanding digital infrastructure requirements, from AI and high-performance computing to core enterprise applications and business-critical workloads.

“Their decision to continue operating from this facility as a Stellanor client reiterates our strategy to combine investment in growth and improvement of facilities with operational excellence to serve organisations where they actually operate.

“We’re building a differentiated platform in the UK market with the scale and capability to deliver AI-ready infrastructure around the corner from our clients’ operations.

“While AI is a fast-growing driver, the majority of enterprise demand continues to come from organisations seeking resilience [and] well-connected infrastructure close to their operations.”

Responding to demand for urban, AI-ready infrastructure

The Hemel Hempstead site adds to Stellanor’s growing portfolio of urban data centres, supporting demand for infrastructure that combines proximity, resilience, and scalability.

Markus Mosen, CEO of Imagination Technologies, explains, “As a global semiconductor IP company, our focus is on delivering high-performance, power-efficient GPU and AI technologies that enable our partners to build next-generation products.

“At the same time, maintaining operational resilience across our infrastructure is critical to supporting continuous innovation. Our partnership with Stellanor strengthens this foundation, ensuring we have the robust, scalable environments needed to support our teams while enabling us to remain agile and focused on advancing our core technologies.”

Aparna Narain, Partner at DWS, adds, “This acquisition sits at the intersection of two powerful trends: evolving AI growth and enduring demand for urban proximity. It adds proven infrastructure serving a blue-chip technology tenant to Stellanor.

“We’re creating a differentiated category in the UK market, combining urban focus with the scale and financial capability to deliver high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure that supports the full range of enterprise requirements – from core IT to evolving digital and cloud workloads.”

Stellanor’s platform now spans locations including London, Reading, Cambridge, Woking, Gatwick, West Yorkshire, and Hemel Hempstead.

The company launched in September 2025 with two London facilities acquired from Colt Technology Services and is progressing a further expansion through the acquisition of eight UK data centres from Redcentric (expected to close in the coming months).

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