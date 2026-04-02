Legrand acquires TES in data centre push

Author: Joe Peck

Legrand, a French multinational infrastructure products manufacturer, has acquired TES – including TES Power, a provider of power distribution equipment and modular electrical rooms for data centres – as part of its ongoing expansion in the data centre sector.

The deal forms part of Legrand’s wider acquisition strategy, which also includes the purchase of Chinese rack manufacturer Keydak.

The company says the latest transactions are intended to strengthen its position in data centre infrastructure, particularly in compute environments and critical power systems.

TES, headquartered in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, employs around 300 people and reports annual revenue of £72 million. The business supplies power distribution equipment to the European data centre market, as well as the UK and Irish utility sectors.

In recent years, TES has expanded its manufacturing capacity, including the opening of a 300,000ft² (27,870m²) facility in County Derry. The site supports production of low-voltage power distribution equipment for data centre and infrastructure projects.

An acquisition supporting data centre growth plans

Legrand states that TES generates a significant proportion of its revenue from data centres, aligning with its focus on digital infrastructure. This acquisition of TES, alongside Keydak, adds an estimated €285 million (£248.8 million) in combined annual revenue.

Benoît Coquart, Chief Executive Officer at Legrand, says, “These two new transactions strengthen our position in the data centre market, both in compute infrastructure (around the chip) and in critical power.

“With these announcements, a total of four acquisitions have been announced this year, all in data centres, which accounted for 26% of our revenue at the end of 2025.”

TES says it will continue to operate from its existing sites in Cookstown and County Derry, maintaining its current workforce and manufacturing operations.

Brian Taylor, CEO of TES, notes, “Joining Legrand is a landmark moment for TES. Over the past number of years, we have scaled our operations at an incredible pace, and this acquisition is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire team.

“Legrand’s global reach and market-leading position in the electrical sector provide the perfect platform for TES to further expand our international presence.”

Noel McCracken, Managing Director of TES, adds, “Our mission has always been to provide innovative, high-quality engineering for critical infrastructure.

“With the support of Legrand, we can accelerate our investment in state-of-the-art manufacturing and continue to lead the way in both the water and power critical infrastructure markets.”