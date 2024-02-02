WIOCC Group company, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), has announced the official launch of its exclusive partner programme, CODI. This initiative aims to establish colocation and ecosystem partnerships that will play a pivotal role in advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

The CODI partner programme offers an opportunity for telecommunication companies, internet service providers and ICT companies to deliver innovative, sustainable and cost-effective digital solutions to their clients. It aims to facilitate collaboration among partners to deliver optimal client solutions and support.

This programme promises mutual growth, leveraging Open Access Data Centres’ industry expertise and extensive infrastructure. Partners have access to six hyperscale, Tier-III core facilities located in key strategic locations, including South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additionally, there are over 30 edge data centres deployed across South Africa. These serve the ongoing need to support service providers in extending network reach and meet the growing requirement for content storage, processing and delivery at the network edge. Partners can build their own solutions based on bespoke private suites or multiple, single, half and quarter racks within shared spaces across OADC core and edge facilities.

By joining CODI, partners gain access to a host of tools and benefits aimed at enhancing services, streamlining operations and boosting revenue. Some of the exclusive perks include special discounts, incentives, rewards, global support, sales and marketing tools.

Greg Sellars, Head of Brand and Communications at WIOCC Group, shares his enthusiasm, “The CODI partner programme is a testament to our commitment to collaborative growth and innovation in Africa’s digital landscape. It provides a platform where clients can expand their product offerings and seamlessly extend their business across all ecosystems in an open and transparent environment. We invite partners to join us on this exciting journey towards shaping the future of digital connectivity on the continent.”