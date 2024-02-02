The Siemon Company has announced that it has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, the world’s premier provider of business sustainability ratings, placing the organisation in the top 5% of the 100,000+ companies EcoVadis rates globally.

EcoVadis’ rigorous assessment methodology measures a comprehensive range of criteria across four pillars: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis’ ratings are anchored in internationally recognised sustainability standards, including the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles, SBTi, ILO conventions, GRI standards, and ISO 14001, 45001, and 26000. These ratings provide a data-driven assessment of a company’s performance alongside a clear roadmap for continuous improvement.

This prestigious recognition signifies the latest key milestone in Siemon’s ongoing ESG roadmap and demonstrates a marked increase from its previous Silver rating, solidifying its dedication to ESG leadership.

“This momentous recognition fills us with immense pride,” says John Siemon, Chairman of Siemon’s Board of Directors. “It’s a powerful validation of our unwavering commitment to sustainability excellence, woven into every facet of our operations, from the initial design of our products to meticulous energy and waste management across our facilities. The Gold medal is a direct result of our strategic progress towards our ambitious sustainability goals. We are determined to continue to see the bar rise further in the 2024 assessment.”