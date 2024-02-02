Singtel has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network Cloud Programme and will bring NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform to enterprises across the region. This NVIDIA-powered AI Cloud will be hosted by Singtel’s Nxera regional data centre business, which will be developing a new generation of sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centres.

Bill Chang, CEO of Nxera and Singtel’s Digital InfraCo unit, says, “We are pleased to collaborate with AI leader, NVIDIA, to deliver AI infrastructure services, democratising access for enterprises, start-ups, government agencies and research organisations to leverage the power of AI sustainably within our purpose-built AI data centres. This tie-up provides an easy on-ramp for enterprises across all industries which can accelerate their development of generative AI, large language models, AI finetuning and other AI workloads. Together with our sustainable AI data centres, 5G network platform and our AI cluster with NVIDIA, these form part of our next-generation digital infrastructure to support AI adoption and digital transformation in Singapore and the region.”

Ronnie Vasishta, SVP for Telecom at NVIDIA, says, “Our collaboration with Singtel will combine technologies and expertise to facilitate the development of robust AI infrastructure in Singapore and throughout the region. In addition to supporting the Singapore government’s AI strategy, this will empower enterprises, regional customers and start-ups with advanced AI capabilities.”

Singtel’s upcoming hyper-connected green 58MW data centre Tuas in Singapore will be one of the first data centres that will be AI ready, when it comes into operation in early 2026. Data centre Tuas will offer a high- density environment suited for AI workloads and will operate at a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.23 at full load, making it one of the most efficient in the industry. Besides data centre Tuas, Singtel is developing two other data centre projects in Indonesia and Thailand. The NVIDIA GPU clusters will run in existing upgraded data centres initially and can be further expanded into the new AI DCs when they are ready for service.