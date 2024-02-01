Telxius has been recognised at the 2024 Data Centre Market (DCM) Awards for its Derio data centre. It has won the award for ‘Excellence in Connectivity’, providing a state-of-the-art facility near Bilbao, in northern Spain, designed to harness the potential of the subsea cables connected to it.

The carrier-neutral data centre offers an open architecture with advanced colocation capabilities to ensure that any carrier, hyperscaler, cloud or content provider can benefit from its services and high interconnection capacity. It provides secure managed housing for mission-critical equipment, featuring Tier III specifications for maximum uptime, performance and efficiency. Derio provides a one-stop shop for businesses’ connectivity requirements, with existing connections including, among others, Telefónica, Arelion, Colt Technology Services, EXA, Sipartech and Euskaltel.

“We are very proud to see our Derio data centre winning this award within the data centre industry. The facility is enabling all kinds of businesses to securely house their equipment and expand their global connectivity capabilities, all while running on 100% renewable energy. This award recognises the value we are delivering to customers and how we are enabling digital innovation with simple and powerful solutions,” says Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.

The Derio data centre was purpose-built to channel the capacity of the next-generation subsea cable systems connected to it, such as Marea and Grace Hopper, and push it to the main communications nodes in Europe. It provides the gateway to a diverse path from the Americas to Europe that offers the lowest latency and highest capacity between the two continents, with onward terrestrial connectivity to key hubs like Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseille, Madrid and more.