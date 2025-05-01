Hudson InterXchange enhances data centre capacity

Author: Simon Rowley

Hudson InterXchange (Hudson IX), 60 Hudson Street’s data centre provider, has enhanced its footprint and capabilities with an addition of a 2MW data hall, with a portion of this new capacity designed to deliver up to 40kW of capacity per cabinet – expanding its space to support high density IT workloads.

This latest expansion, integrated into Hudson IX’s sixth floor data centre, is designed to meet evolving market demands – supporting high-density loads, with a portion of the new capacity purpose-built for AI and machine learning applications, while also catering to a broad range of customer workloads.

“Our goal has always been to anticipate and respond to the needs of our customers,” says Arthur Valhuerdi, Chief Technology Officer of Hudson IX. “This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, high-performance infrastructure – offering scalable configurations that support everything from a single cabinet to custom cages, in one of New York City’s most connected buildings.”

The new and expanded data hall will offer flexible deployment options including single cabinet, multi-cabinet, and bespoke cage configurations, allowing Hudson IX to serve customers of all sizes – from hyperscale-ready platforms to agile enterprise solutions. Customers in the new space will benefit from direct access to over 300 networks and service providers in the building, a hallmark of Hudson IX’s connectivity ecosystem.

As part of its ongoing investment in 60 Hudson Street, Hudson IX now spans nearly 173,000 square feet across multiple floors and maintains direct utility access from Con Edison, with a total power capacity of 15MW. This ensures operational resilience and power availability to support today’s compute-intensive demands.

The new data hall, designed specifically to support high density IT workloads, will be ready to be moved into by November 2025.

For more from Hudson InterXchange, click here.