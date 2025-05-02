ODATA announces launch of largest data centre in Mexico

Author: Simon Rowley

ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers company and a provider of data centre construction and operations in Latin America, has announced the launch of the first facility at its DC QR03 campus – the company’s largest data centre development in Mexico. Located in the PyME Industrial Park in Querétaro, the new campus represents a total investment of over $3 billion (£2.3bn) and will provide up to 300 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity upon full build-out.

The site will feature five buildings across nearly 275,000 square metres. The first building offers 72 MW of IT power and is readily available to support the growing demands of cloud and AI providers. This milestone reportedly establishes ODATA as Mexico’s leading hyperscale data centre provider for this scale of capacity and near-term power availability.

In February 2025, ODATA successfully energised 200 MW in the first phase of campus development – addressing one of the country’s primary challenges for data centre growth: the grid’s historical lag in meeting technological demand. With significant expansion underway towards 400 MW, ODATA states that this investment will offer crucial relief to Mexico’s data centre power supply challenges, especially in Querétaro.

“With three anchor hyperscale clients already committed, QR03 is an established, highly connected campus and a critical interconnection hub for Querétaro and Mexico,” says Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA. “With abundant power and a strong presence of major cloud and AI providers, we anticipate this campus will play a central role in the development of Mexico’s digital infrastructure.”

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation, ODATA is introducing its proprietary Delta Cube (Delta³) cooling innovation to the Mexican market for the first time. Previously implemented in Brazil, Delta³ is a patented air-cooling technology developed by ODATA’s parent company, Aligned Data Centers.

Designed to support power densities of up to 50kW per rack, Delta³ allows ODATA’s data centres to maximise space utilisation and significantly reduce the load required to cool them, thereby decreasing energy consumption. Unlike conventional methods that simply push cold air into data halls, Delta³ captures and removes heat directly at the source, creating a hyper-scalable and extremely efficient environment that dynamically adapts to the IT load demands of customers.

Additionally, the flexible design of QR03 and Delta³ allows seamless liquid cooling integration, creating hybrid solutions ready for next-gen AI power demands. Beyond supporting the growth of cloud and AI infrastructure in Mexico, QR03 is strategically positioned to serve US market demand. Querétaro’s proximity and connectivity to key US data centre hubs, coupled with current energy constraints in certain US markets, position the campus as a vital resource for regional digital expansion.

